|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard partners with i2c and One Global to boost presence in MENA

Tuesday 24 May 2022 15:34 CET | News

Global payments processor Mastercard has announced a strategic partnership with two fintechs, i2C and One Global, to enhance its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

One Global is a digital lifestyle provider that enables consumers to connect with technological advancements, while i2c is a payment technology builder that provides an integrated wallet. The new agreements signed with Mastercard will allow the latter to offer financial solutions and promote the issuance of digital mobile wallets in the area. Moreover, the move is expected to reduce time and complexity for clients, while boosting efficiency in programme launches. 

Mastercard has first partnered with i2c in 2020 to expand its Digital First Card Program in North America. The 2022 agreement will boost Mastercard’s presence in the MENA region and will enhance digitalisation in the area, offering people and businesses safe, secure, and fast payment methods, including digital wallets.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital wallet, online payments, Issuer, credit card, digital payments, payments , cross-border payments, digitalisation
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: i2c, Mastercard, One Global
Countries: Africa, Middle East
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

i2c

|

Mastercard

|

One Global

|
Discover all the Company news on i2c and other articles related to i2c in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like