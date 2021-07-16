Mastercard, Form3 launch next-gen real-time payments gateway

The solution which provides flexible access into the UK-based real-time payments infrastructure for Financial Institutions and Payment Service Providers. PayPort+, powered by Vocalink, a Mastercard company, and Form3, a technology partner, combines the benefits of cloud native technology with the high levels of security, availability, and operational services standards. Mastercard has selected Form3 as the technology partner for the implementation of its new PayPort+ platform.
PayPort was launched in 2016 to offer financial institutions, large and small, connectivity into the UK Faster Payments network. Through this next generation of PayPort+ these institutions will benefit from flexible connectivity options, including MQ, Restful APIs, and Microservices. PayPort+ is now live with two UK financial institutions, including Nationwide Building Society, processing real-time payments into the UK Faster Payment service.
