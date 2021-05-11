|
News

Mastercard, Billetera partner to provide access to financial services to the unbanked in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Tuesday 11 May 2021 14:22 CET | News

Mastercard and Billetera, a Kenya-based digital payments technology company, have partnered to provide access to formal financial and digital services to the unbanked and financially excluded residents in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The partnership between the companies is aimed at creating payments solutions that will drive the acceptance of government services such as electricity and water bills, as well as taxes such as wet market permits, housing rents and building permits, e-visas, and customs payments in the ports. The acceptance solutions were designed to be delivered through online portals and PostBank channels.

According to the press release, the collaboration will support the development of an e-citizen system through the launch of an e-wallet that will serve as the ID and main payments platform for payments to and from the government. The deal is also meant to design a digital ecosystem that will provide the framework for digital payments across all government departments.


Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Congo, The Democratic Republic of the
