Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mass-payout platform Rapyd Disburse expands to over 100 countries

Monday 27 April 2020 14:41 CET | News

Rapyd has announced an expansion of Rapyd Disburse, a mass-payout platform that aims to support the gig economy and marketplaces worldwide.

Rapyd Disburse provides APIs that support multiple disbursement use cases including B2B supplier payments, B2C mass payouts for digital platform businesses, and P2P transfers for remittance companies and banks. The built-in platform features help prevent fraud, cover regulations and compliance, and manage foreign exchange conversion.

According to Yahoo Finance, the company has made significant investments in the Rapyd Global Payments Network in Europe and the US, and now offers payout methods in Asia. A streamlined user interface for clients to onboard is now available, so that they can disburse funds locally or across borders faster. 

The Rapyd Global Payments Network provides global reach, including 26 countries and regions across Asia. Expansion across the Americas has also occurred, with more payout coverage in the US, Brazil, and Mexico. Coverage in the EMEA region has been broadened as well, and Rapyd will be extending wider coverage for payouts across Africa in the next two quarters.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Rapyd, launch, Rapyd Disburse, online payments, API, cross-border payments, e-wallet, B2B, B2C, P2P, payouts, gig economy, marketplaces
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like