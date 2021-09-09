|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Marqeta expands partnership with Australian BNPL provider Zip

Thursday 9 September 2021 13:01 CET | News

US-based card issuing platform Marqeta has announced a continued partnership with Zip in Australia, completing the first year of powering the global Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company.

Marqeta’s card issuing platform is built with open APIs and has enabled Zip to bring new payments products to market faster, offering customers a line of credit attached to their account rather than an instalment plan. Customers can make multiple transactions using their Zip Pay account, but repay their Zip balance with a single instalment plan, creating a more streamlined user experience

In addition, Zip offers a `Shop Anywhere` product that issues a single-use virtual card in the Zip app that enables customers to spend money anywhere in the world that accepts Visa. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Marqeta, partnership, BNPL, Issuer, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like