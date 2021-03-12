MagicCube's SoftPOS solution now available in Brazil

Through i-Accept, acquiring banks and financial services institutions can now enable their merchants and retailers to accept contactless card transactions, including those from Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. In addition, the solution allows the capturing of financial PINs and other verification methods, without the need for additional hardware or terminals. This out-of-the-box functionality supports modern mobile and IoT connected devices.
i-Accept provides end-to-end functionality, security, and modern acceptance capabilities previously limited to hardware-based terminals. The software-based solution is designed with global standards such as SoftPos, SpoC/PIN on Glass/PIN on Mobile, CPoC, and Tap&PIN in mind. The product offers fully contained modules that aim to fit into the current flows of most modern acquiring bank or merchant acceptance solutions.
