Lufthansa chooses Worldline as global payments provider

Friday 7 October 2022 12:33 CET | News

Global fintech activating on the payments and transactional services industry, Worldline, has been selected by aviation company Lufthansa Group to become its partner and payments provider. 

Worldline continues to expand its reach and knowledge in the airlines and travel industry by providing comprehensive solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of the largest airlines in the world.

What does it mean for Lufthansa?

Flag airline carrier for Germany, Lufthansa, aims to build a robust payment platform that will deliver all the necessary payments solutions to its Group, where all group members can benefit from the available and high-quality services.

By partnering with Worldline, Lufthansa will be able to onboard some of the payments company’s solutions, including specific payment methods, consolidated reporting capabilities, and integration with its core platform.

Spreading its wings to success again

At the same time, Worldline’s experience in acquiring for airlines and its knowledge in the travel industry will help the German airline better mitigate risks and challenges and prepare for the future. In addition, it will design and implement the necessary payments infrastructure so that Lufthansa can meet its goals and start growing again, after the entire industry was severely hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, and an upcoming world recession.

The partnership implies that Worldline will be globally processing payments-related services for Lufthansa and its sister operations, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss, ensuring that all members of the group can benefit from continued investment in innovations. 

Moreover, all group members will have access to airline-specific services such as Billing and Settlement Plans (BSPs), and Accounts Receivable Conversion (ARC). Worldline will also put at the Group’s disposal its TravelHub solution, a single scalable connection that provides access to more than 150 payment methods and currencies, tokenization, multi-acquiring, and high-quality fraud prevention solutions, all through a single reporting and settlement channel.

About the companies

Germany-based aviation group Lufthansa is a global flight operator with over 100,000 employees worldwide. Combined with its subsidiaries, it is the second-largest airline in Europe by passenger number. Lufthansa is also one of the five founding members of the Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance formed in 1997.

Europe stock market traded Worldline is one of the most trusted fintechs in the payments industry and a technology partner for merchants, banks, and acquirers. With operations in over 40 countries and more than 18,000 employees, the company provides its clients with a series of payments-related capabilities and solutions fostering their growth. 

Among others, its services include in-store and online commercial acquiring, secure payment transaction processing, payments infrastructure, integration with over 150 different payment methods, and other digital services. 


