Lottomatica picks Nuvei as an exclusive payment partner

Nuvei is enabling Lottomatica to offer an augmented payment experience to its players for deposits and withdrawals via Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, including smart transaction routing to minimise costs and boost card acceptance rates.
In addition to card payments, Lottomatica players can complete transactions using all the most relevant alternative payment methods players’ demand. These alternative payment methods are available to players through the same single integration with Nuvei.
Lottomatica commented that payments are fundamental to delivering a superior product in iGaming, which is why they are key to winning and retaining players and maximising revenue. Nuvei is pleased to offer a complete payments solution to support the growth of another European iGaming operator. Its fully customisable technology, customer service, and deep knowledge of regulated markets sets makes them a sought-after partner in the gambling industry.
Nuvei is a payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible, and scalable technology allows companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services.
Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, the company provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.
