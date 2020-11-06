|
Lorex adds PayBright instalment payment option to help Canadians buy now, pay later

Friday 6 November 2020 14:01 CET | News

Canada-based provider of instalment payment plans PayBright has announced a partnership with Lorex.

According to the press release, thanks to the initiative, Canadians investing in secure and smart home and business monitoring systems on lorex.com, will be enabled to pay over time in biweekly or monthly instalments, with select plans starting at 0%.

Lorex joins a growing list of Canadian electronics retailers offering PayBright's popular buy now, pay later option at checkout. To date, more than 7,000 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or Monthly plans to consumers shopping in the electronics, home goods, fashion, and sporting goods industries.

PayBright was the first integrated instalment payment solution for ecommerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other instalment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. 


