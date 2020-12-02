|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Limepay raises USD 21 mln ahead of its IPO

Wednesday 2 December 2020 15:25 CET | News

Australia-based buy-now-pay-later solution provider Limepay has raised USD 21 million in a pre-IPO funding round.

The investors that contributed to the funding include current backers along with a few institutional and high net worth investors. The company is also anticipating additional institutional funding in the early months of 2021. Since its seed funding round in December 2019, the company has raised about USD 30 million to grow its platform. The fintech has several new institutional investors that are still analysing the opportunity of investing.

Limepay is an enterprise payments firm that integrates online payments with BNPL functionality.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Limepay, Australia, funding round, Series A, funding, IPO, BNPL, pay later, buy now pay later
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like