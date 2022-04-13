|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

LazyPay expands its BNPL service for the quick commerce sector

Wednesday 13 April 2022 15:35 CET | News

India-based Buy Now, Pay Later service developed by PayU, LazyPay, has expanded its facilities into the quick commerce market, through a partnership with grocery delivery platform Zepto.

Clients now have the option to pay for high-frequency purchases in fix installments and will also benefit from a smooth payment experience through LazyPay’s fast and simple technology. 

By partnering with Zepto, LazyPay increases its national merchant network to over 38,000 and will deliver an enhanced experience for Zepto customers by allowing them to adopt a BNPL payment solution.

Zepto is one of the many quick-commerce solution providers with a fast-paced growth, adding over 100,000 new customers per week. With a low cart abandonment rate and a flexible payment solution, Zepto can now serve customers from various regions, including Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, partnership, delivery, ecommerce, ecommerce platform, instalment payments, m-commerce
Categories: Online Payments
Companies: LazyPay, PayU, Zepto
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce News

::: more

LazyPay

|

PayU

|

Zepto

|
Discover all the Company news on LazyPay and other articles related to LazyPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like