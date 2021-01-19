|
Latam Gateway to offer PayPal as a payment option for gamers in Brazil

Tuesday 19 January 2021 13:54 CET | News

Latam Gateway has announced that it will offer PayPal as a payment processing solution to international gaming companies interested in working with local payments in Brazil.

According to the press release, the initiative will allow Latam Gateway to offer to its clients local credit card processing, as in Brazil, PayPal has more than 4.3 million active users and is experiencing great growth and development, with 200% year over year. Besides, by offering a subscription payment service, the checkout will be easier through rapid access by providing one click payments for credit card and debit cards transactions for buyers enrolled in PayPal's One Touch.

Latam Gateway helps international clients to monetize their game in Latin America through local and instant payments , and increase sales conversion in the region. The company is built and managed by experts with over 15 years of experience in local payments and game monetization in Latin America. 


