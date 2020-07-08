Sections
News

Korta is now fully acquired by Rapyd

Wednesday 8 July 2020 12:31 CET | News

Fintech-as-a-Service company Rapyd has completed the acquisition of Korta, an Iceland-based payment card service provider. 

 

Rapyd helps merchants, gig-economy platforms, and technology providers create and launch any fintech or commerce application without having to build complex payments infrastructure. Korta provides merchants with a range of in-store and digital payment acceptance solutions.

With this strategic acquisition, Rapyd can begin to integrate Korta’s payment card servicing capabilities with Rapyd’s global fintech platform. Rapyd’s vision is to extend the capabilities Korta currently provides by enabling Iceland and European businesses to accept a broad range of international payment methods both in-store and online. In addition, the acquisition of Korta provides Rapyd online acquiring and POS capabilities as the company grows its European and worldwide footprint. 


