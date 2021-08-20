|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Klarna rolls out its 'Pay in 30 days' solution in Poland

Friday 20 August 2021 15:43 CET | News

Klarna has announced it officially launches in Poland, introducing its ‘Pay in 30 days’ option, in partnership with H&M, as well as the Klarna app.

With 'Pay in 30', consumers can shop and pay in a way that gives them more flexibility, with no interest or fees. Additionally, the Klarna app allows them to browse through recommended stores and manage their Klarna payments with integrated merchants. Shoppers can get inspiration through curated shopping lists, create and share personalised folders, as well as activate price drop notifications, with many more features to come soon. 

Klarna launches in Poland at a time when ecommerce is rapidly developing. According to a survey commissioned by Klarna in Poland, 96% of the online population has made an online purchase during 2021 (this finding is consistent across all age groups, from 18-24 to 55-65), with 33% shopping online weekly and 59% saying they would only shop online if they had to choose. Additionally, there is a huge demand for being able to pay after delivery. 29% say they would have used 'Pay later' for their latest purchase if available. While 3 in 4 respondents (77%) know about the option, only 1 in 4 tried it. 7 in 10 (69%) would trust a retailer more if it offered a pay later solution, and 62% believe they would return as a customer more often. 

Klarna will develop its presence in Poland with a local team and office in Warsaw, adding to its European offices in Germany, the UK, the Nordics, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Italy.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, ecommerce, product launch
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Poland
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like