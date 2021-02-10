|
|
|
|
|
|
Klarna partners with TELFAR to offer shoppers flexible payment solutions

Wednesday 10 February 2021 11:54 CET | News

Klarna has partnered with fashion label TELFAR to offer US-based shoppers the ability to purchase the brands’ unisex bags and other apparel and accessories in four equal, interest-free payments.

According to the press release, the partnership follows the subtle feature of Telfar’s small shopping bag in Klarna’s Big Game commercial on Sunday, 7 February 2021. Following the Game, TELFAR announced that the iconic bubblegum pink bag featured in the spot would be restocked and available for purchase on shop.telfar.net with Klarna. Besides, Klarna will soon launch a Telfar giveaway via Instagram, in which four lucky winners will also receive pink Telfar shopping bags.

Klarna is a global company of 'buy now, pay later' options. With 90 million customers and more than 200,000 retail partners worldwide, including more than 6,000 in the US, the Klarna ecommerce platform and app provide consumers with flexibility and control, while creating a smoother way to shop and pay. 

TELFAR is the latest renowned name to join Klarna’s growing US retail network, which includes other luxury brands such as Mara Hoffman, Olivia Rubin, and Farfetch.


Keywords: Klarna, TELFAR, business partnership, US, online shopping, ecommerce, online payments, instalment payments, buy now pay later, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
