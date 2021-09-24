|
Klarna partners Vivid Seats to offer flexible payments for live event tickets

Friday 24 September 2021 14:08 CET

BNPL provider Klarna has partnered with online marketplace company Vivid Seats to offer customers interest-free Pay in 4 option at checkout.

The new offering will give Vivid Seats customers more payment options to fit their budgets at a moment when fans are anticipating returning to in-person sporting, concert, and entertainment events.

Klarna's recent Reopening Insights Report  found that 69% of consumers plan to attend in-person events in the next six months and 70% are willing to spend more now than they would have prior to the pandemic to have a great in-person entertainment experience.


Keywords: BNPL, ecommerce, Klarna
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
