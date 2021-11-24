Klarna launches 'Pay Now' and Klarna Card in the US

With the addition of 'Pay Now,' Klarna's US payment and shopping options will now be consistent with those offered across Klarna markets globally. When selecting Klarna at a retailers' checkout, US consumers can now pay in full immediately with Pay Now, or pay over time with Klarna's Pay in 4 and Pay in 30 solutions, all without interest.
The Klarna Card is a tangible extension of the Klarna app experience, offering US consumers the same control, convenience and flexibility when making purchases using a physical card as they do using Klarna at a retailers' checkout or in the Klarna app. The card will also be connected to Klarna's loyalty programme, Vibe, which rewards consumers who pay on time with exclusive deals and discounts. The card can also be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay.
