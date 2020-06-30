Sections
News

Klarna launches 'Pay in 3' instalment payments in Spain

Tuesday 30 June 2020 14:02 CET | News

Klarna has launched its ‘Pay in 3’ instalment payments offering to enable Spain-based shoppers to buy online and split their purchase into three equal payments.

According to the press release, Klarna will go live with Michael Kors at the end of July 2020 with many more well-known brands to follow shortly. Moreover, with the launch of ‘Pay in 3’, shoppers can also use Klarna’s recently rolled out app, which allows users to keep track of their payments and pay off existing payments.

Klarna is launching in Spain at a time when the Spanish society becomes more and more digital. According to Statista, revenue from ecommerce in Spain is expected to grow on an annual growth rate of 7.6%, resulting in a projected market volume of EUR 22.9 billion by 2024. Klarna aims to become an essential partner for retailers in Spain in the recovery path by helping them increase sales with its payment solutions.

Across the world, Klarna offers a wide range of products within payments, shopping and personal finances to facilitate the shopping experience, online and offline, including ‘buy now pay later’ services, in-store payment solutions and its new direct-to-consumer shopping app. 


