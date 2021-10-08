|
Klarna expands in-store with FreedomPay partnership in the US

Friday 8 October 2021 15:09 CET | News

Commerce platform FreedomPay has announced an integration with BNPL operator Klarna to streamline ecommerce services for US merchants.

FreedomPay’s US merchants can offer Klarna’s interest-free payment solutions at checkout in-store, maximising sales and bringing added ease and convenience to shoppers across America ahead of the most anticipated shopping season yet.

Klarna’s payment options are the latest addition to FreedomPay’s Commerce platform, which offers many robust solutions for retailers across payments, security, identity, and data analytics that are available in-store, online and on mobile.

Upon implementing the new Klarna and FreedomPay solution, shoppers can check out with Klarna simply by downloading the Klarna app and performing a one-time registration to generate their unique in-store QR code. The payment can then be made with a simple scan by a store associate, for a secure and contactless payment.


