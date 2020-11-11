Kinepolis partners with Adyen to power payments globally

Adyen has partnered with Kinepolis to help the company embrace true unified commerce for its global network of cinemas.
According to the press release, through their partnership, Kinepolis aims to consolidate its European payment systems into a single platform.
Therefore, thanks to Adyen's solutions, Kinepolis is able to lay a solid foundation of simplification and scalability for connecting shopper insights between their online and box-office sales. Furthermore, the partnership comes as the company has expanded in existing and new markets.
Kinepolis Group NV was formed in 1997 as a result of the merger of two family-run cinema groups and was listed on the stock exchange in 1998. The company offers an innovative cinema concept which serves as a pioneering model within the industry. In addition to its cinema business, the Group is also active in film distribution, event organisation, screen publicity and property management.
