Juspay expands to Brazil, establishes first hub in LATAM

The new office in Brazil is set to strengthen Juspay’s global network of more than 1,200 payment experts operating in a diverse international pool, stretching from India to the US, the UK, Singapore, and Dubai.
Brazil is one of the fastest digital payments market i the world, with its revolutionary integrated payment system, PIX, pioneering in a background with a large unbanked population. Apart from PIX, digital wallets and embedded finance also make their way to reshape how businesses and consumers transact. As the company expands into a country with over 211 million inhabitants, it aims to provide merchants a high-class infrastructure and reliability to optimise approval rates, reduce costs, and deliver new experiences through integrated and seamless payment flows.
India-based Juspay provides a wide array of payment services, including one-click checkout experiences, payment orchestration, network tokenization, 3DS authentication, and fraud solutions. Additionally, it boasts an end-to-end white label age payment gateway and real-time payments infrastructure for banks.
Juspay was one of the key actors in scaling India’s local payment system, UPI, to more than 200 million transactions a day and a high reliability score of 99.999%. Currently, the company provides its real-time payments expertise to the Brazilian market, specialising in PIX 2.0 experiences such as PIX Automatico, PIX Biometrico, and PIX by Proximity.
The expansion into LATAM comes closely after Juspay announced its new hub in Singapore and a successful Series D funding round of USD 60 million earlier in April 2025.
