Junio and RuPay partner to launch youth card

Tuesday 9 November 2021 15:47 CET | News

India-based child-focused startup Junio has partnered with RuPay to launch a multi-purpose card for teenagers and pre-teens.

The Junio RuPay card is specifically designed for children and teenagers and can be used as a debit card for their online and offline purchases.

The card allows youngsters to make online payments and learn how to adjust their finances according to their needs. Children who open an account with Junio will receive 7% cashback and other rewards and will also benefit from zero annual charges. Both parents (legal guardians) and children will have access to the app, with an automatic top-up feature. 

The two Indian companies aim to help youngsters develop healthy financial habits and allow them to become financially independent adults by learning how to control their funds and make smart purchases.


Keywords: product launch, online shopping, debit card, cashback, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
