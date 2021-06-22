Judopay, MedPoint partner to enable socially-distanced payment and collection of prescriptions

According to the press release, the MedPoint system is similar to Amazon collection points, featuring secure lockers where customers can pick up orders 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
MedPoint’s touch-free collection points look to revolutionise the way pharmacies interact with their customers both during and post-pandemic. The system can also be integrated with a pharmacy chain’s ecommerce app or website. On the other hand, Judopay will enable MedPoint to change the way British pharmacies operate by working alongside MedPoint to promote a solution that can be installed at any pharmacy, from a local independent shop to a national chain.
Overall, the initiative comes as consumers are increasingly embracing digital solutions to purchase or collect goods. Besides, even before the pandemic, there were times when many consumers have been unable to collect medication because they couldn't get to a pharmacy during business hours. As a result, MedPoint’s solution will improve customer experience and save pharmacists’ time that can be better spent solving customer queries and building relationships.
