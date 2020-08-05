Sections
News

Jobber, Stripe team up for financing and instant payouts

Wednesday 5 August 2020 13:41 CET | News

Jobber has announced an expanded partnership with technology platform Stripe to offer flexible financing and instant payouts to its customers in North America. 

Jobber is deploying Stripe Capital to make it easier for home service providers to access the capital they need to invest in their businesses and grow, Business Wire reports. Jobber’s customers have access to instant payouts, powered by Stripe and Visa Direct – Visa’s real-time push payments platform – to receive the funds they’ve earned within seconds.

In addition, with Stripe Capital, Jobber is investing in technology to make it easier for home service businesses to grow with access to flexible financing. This gives Jobber customers the capital to invest in new equipment or marketing campaigns to get the word out that they’re open for business. 


More: Link


