Jio users can make payments using UPI Autopay

Thursday 6 January 2022 15:46 CET | News

India-based telecommunication company Reliance Jio has introduced a series of features users can benefit from through MyJio App using UPI Autopay.

The UPI autopay facility will be available for both prepaid and post-paid users and allows subscribers to autopay for their tariff plans on the MyJio app, set touch-free auto-recharges, and facilitate bill payments. Thus, Jio users will not be required to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date as the app will handle these tasks for every prepaid user. Moreover, for recharge amounts up to USD 67 (INR 7,000) clients won’t have to enter the UPI PIN for any recharge.

Reliance Jio will become the first telecommunication company to integrate UPI Autopay, an e-mandate feature launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).  


