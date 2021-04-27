|
JCB, GB Prime Pay partner to expand online merchant network in Thailand

Tuesday 27 April 2021 12:51 CET | News

JCB International, the international operations subsidiary of JCB, has partnered GB Prime Pay (GBP) to offer JCB acceptance to GBP online merchants across Thailand.

According to the press release, since it was established in 2017, GBP offers online payment services to a wide range of customers, including travel agencies, hotels, and ecommerce companies. 

Furthermore, Thailand's ecommerce sector continues to grow, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with the country's payment preferences gradually moving online as well. Consequently, the JCB-GBP partnership responds to further expanding and meeting the growing demand of online business.

GBP is a payment service provider, regulated by the Bank of Thailand (BOT). GB Prime Pay was established with a vision of solving and facilitating the current limitations on electronic payments. Therefore, GBP aims to assist online businesses with access to payments and financial management platforms that are convenient, secure and user friendly, enhancing the effectiveness and growth of online businesses.


