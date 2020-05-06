Japan-based payment methods Konbini, Pay-easy join PPRO payments platform

PPRO’s portfolio already includes APAC players like Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, and GrabPay.
The Japanese ecommerce market is showing potential for retailers and other merchants that will likely increase during and after the pandemic. Local payment methods Konbini and Pay-easy are expected to play a big role in boosting sales, helping global and domestic merchants access shoppers in the world's third-largest ecommerce market.
PPRO's integrations with Konbini and Pay-easy offer benefits for both merchants and consumers. With Konbini, consumers can shop online and pay cash in-store at over 50,000 convenience stores across the country, including 7-Eleven, Lawson, FamilyMart, Ministop, Seicomart and Daily Yamazaki. In a country where a whopping four out of five purchases are made with cash, PPRO's integration will enable consumers who are unable or unwilling to use cards to pay for their online purchases at multiple locations across the country.
Pay-easy also enables consumers to pay offline – with cash and cash cards at ATMs and post offices – or online using a bank transfer. For online bank transfer payments, Pay-easy has a comprehensive network of banks in Japan with more than 300 banks, including all major brands. By accepting Pay-easy bank transfer payments, ecommerce merchants will enable consumers to check out using a payment method that is popular in Japan.
