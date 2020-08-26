IXOPAY announces partnership with CashtoCode

According to the press release, IXOPAY is designed to give its users quick and easy access to a wide variety of payment methods, as its architecture is designed to give merchants access to features such as intelligent routing, cascading, and risk management. Users also benefit from centralised reconciliation and settlements.
CashtoCode is a payments solution that taps into cash, giving customers a barcode (which is a proxy but holds no monetary value), representing the payment amount due to the merchant. The barcode is scanned at one of CashtoCode’s partner retailers and the customer hands over the funds. This solution allows people who have no access to credit cards or online banking a way to enjoy what the digital market has to offer.
Moreover, IXOPAY clients can benefit from CashtoCode’s payment solution that is chargeback resistant and unreliant on traditional financial institutions. It is also a practical approach for those who wish to monitor their spending habits or leave a more discreet digital trail.
