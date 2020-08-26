Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

IXOPAY announces partnership with CashtoCode

Wednesday 26 August 2020 14:19 CET | News

Payment management platform IXOPAY has partnered with payments provider CashtoCode to enable its merchants to access a wider audience.

According to the press release, IXOPAY is designed to give its users quick and easy access to a wide variety of payment methods, as its architecture is designed to give merchants access to features such as intelligent routing, cascading, and risk management. Users also benefit from centralised reconciliation and settlements. 

CashtoCode is a payments solution that taps into cash, giving customers a barcode (which is a proxy but holds no monetary value), representing the payment amount due to the merchant. The barcode is scanned at one of CashtoCode’s partner retailers and the customer hands over the funds. This solution allows people who have no access to credit cards or online banking a way to enjoy what the digital market has to offer. 

Moreover, IXOPAY clients can benefit from CashtoCode’s payment solution that is chargeback resistant and unreliant on traditional financial institutions. It is also a practical approach for those who wish to monitor their spending habits or leave a more discreet digital trail. 

Overall, with this partnership, IXOPAY is strengthening its position as a go-to payment orchestration platform for iGaming and digital goods. Its clients are already making use of CashtoCode, and with their upcoming market expansion there are more offerings to come soon. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: IXOPAY, CashtoCode, merchants, payment methods, routing, cascading, risk management, settlements, barcode, retailers, credit cards, chargeback, spending habits, payment orchestration, iGaming
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like