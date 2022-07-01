iOS 16 tease: virtual cards for Apple

Virtual cards are offered as an option by certain banks that allow an enhanced, safer, and more secure online shopping experience by hiding the holder’s actual card and account information. Banks and financial institutions can also easily cancel cards under fraud suspicions, while virtual cards represent a straightforward mechanism to provide one-time use cards or disposable cards.
The latest iOS update might allow all Apple users to use virtual cards as a payment method through the company’s Internet browser, Safari AutoFill. The feature is technically still in beta and, without an official launching date of iOS 16, it is unclear whether or not Apple will allow the use of disposable cards yet.
