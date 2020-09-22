|
inwi money launches international money transfer capability

Tuesday 22 September 2020 13:26 CET | News

inwi money has expanded its offering with the launch of an international money transfer service for its customers.

According to the press release, once the money transfer is authorised by the sender via the WorldRemit platform, the recipient is notified by SMS, and the transferred amount is directly credited to their inwi money account. This service is the result of a strategic partnership between inwi money and WorldRemit, a provider of online money transfer services, as well as MFS Africa.

MFS Africa is a Pan-African fintech company, operating the largest digital payments hub on the continent. Connected to over 180 million mobile wallets in Sub-Saharan Africa, MFS Africa offers its partners reach for scale across the continent, allowing merchants, banks, mobile operators, and money transfer companies to leverage the ubiquity of mobile wallets as a safe, convenient, and cost-effective transaction channel.

Furthermore, with this solution, inwi money is expanding its range of value-added services,as a few months after launching, inwi money already has reported nearly 500,000 customers across Morocco. Sending money to Morocco can be done from the inwi money wallet, 24/7 via the WorldRemit app or online.


Keywords: inwi money, international money transfer, WorldRemit, online money transfer, money wallet, digital payments Morocco
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Morocco
