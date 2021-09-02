|
News

Intergiro expands its finance solutions with Currencycloud

Thursday 2 September 2021 15:16 CET | News

Sweden-based Banking-as-a-Solution (BaaS) provider Intergiro has partnered with UK-based payments company Currencycloud to integrate Currencycloud Spark into its portfolio of API solutions. 

The integration will enable Intergiro to provide their end-users with multi-currency accounts capable of holding as many as 35 currencies, a wide range of local and international payment options and dynamic currency conversion. 

Intergiro’s BaaS offering previously focused on Euro-based solutions within the EU. End-users were unable to access SWIFT payments and foreign exchange (FX) capabilities were limited. With the addition of Currencycloud Spark, Intergiro’s customers can embed payment solutions which are not restricted by borders, and which enable end-users to trade like locals via the wide selection of local payouts, all supported by fast, affordable currency exchange.

The business-shaped banking solutions from Intergiro deliver the ability to onboard customers including all KYC requirements, issue virtual and physical cards on behalf of end-users, and now to open and manage multi-currency e-wallets, all via API.


