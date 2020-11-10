|
Interac, Walmart partner to expand debit payment options across digital shopping experience

Tuesday 10 November 2020 15:24 CET | News

Interac has announced that it is working with Walmart Canada to offer its customers enhanced methods of paying with debit online and in-store.

According to the press release, with a target timing of Spring 2021, Walmart shoppers will soon be able to checkout using Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser Payments on proprietary wallets. Walmart has also begun rolling out Interac Flash at point-of-sale terminals in-store, giving customers the option to pay with the secure tap of a debit card or smartphone.

Interac is actively expanding its ecommerce footprint to give Canadians an easy and secure way to spend their own money when making payments within apps and browsers – a development many will welcome given the continued uncertainty caused by COVID-19. 

Overall, as retailers are increasingly seeking digital solutions to increase customer choice, Interac Debit for In-App and In-Browser payments on proprietary wallets offer a secure customer experience to pay wherever, whenever, however, in near real-time with no chargebacks.


