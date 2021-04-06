|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Instarem launches new mobile app and rebrands itself

Tuesday 6 April 2021 12:54 CET | News

Instarem, a digital cross-border payments platform, has announced the launch of a new mobile application, along with the company’s rebranding.

The mobile application will initially be available for Singapore users, but will also be made available to international consumers over the coming months. Instarem will also be launching a consumer debit card called Amaze within 2021. The rebrand involves a new brand identity that comes with a new logo and a redesigned website.

Instarem’s goal is to eventually become an all-in-one consumer app in coming years, as the company looks to make money simpler for customers around the world, according to their statement.

The rebrand aligns with new consumer initiatives to be rolled out globally, as the company moves beyond digital remittances to becoming an all-in-one app for consumers. Besides individual customers, Instarem also focuses on attracting SMEs towards the Business solution offered. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cross-border payments, mobile payments, debit card, rebranding
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like