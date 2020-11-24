|
ING launches the ING Pay service in the Philippines

Wednesday 25 November 2020 14:13 CET | News

ING Philippines has announced the launch of ING Pay, a virtual payments card linked to the online bank accounts of clients.

According to CNN Philippines, the service runs on Visa technology and assigns a unique card number that can be used for online shopping, bills payment, and other digital payments.

The service can be funded through money transfers from an ING Save or deposit account as well as from other banks and electronic check deposits.

QR code scanning has also been enabled, allowing client-to-merchant as well as person-to-person fund transfers.

ING is an online retail bank in the Philippines and it allows fund transfers via the central bank's PESONet and InstaPay channels.


