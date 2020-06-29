IndiGo enables customers to pay for air tickets in instalments

According to CNBC, the offering comes as part of a scheme called Flex Pay and enables passengers to make an upfront payment of 10% of the ticket cost, while the balance can be paid within the next 15 days. However, the offer will be valid on select seats and if the balance amount is not paid by the passenger within 15 days of booking the ticket, the airline will cancel the booking and the upfront payment will not be refunded.
It will be applicable on bookings made through IndiGo’s website, www.goindigo.in.
There should be a minimum period of 15 days between the date of booking and the date of departure of the flight.
Flex Pay payment cannot be made by a customer using any reward points or through a voucher.
Passengers are required to confirm their booking by paying the total fare through the ‘edit booking’ option on the IndiGo website, or through the payment link received at the time of making a booking using the Flex Pay option or by calling the IndiGo call centre within the Flex Pay period.
In case of cancellation of a booking, Flex Pay Payment will not be refunded by IndiGo.
A booking made using the Flex Pay option cannot be rescheduled until the outstanding amount has been paid before the expiry of the Flex Pay Period.
IndiGo has said that it reserves the right to withdraw or modify these terms, at any time, at its absolute discretion, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.
