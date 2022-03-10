in3 secures USD 11.1 mln Series A, partners with Worldline

Working with payment service partners, in3 offers consumers the ability to pay for purchases in three instalments at zero costs: no interest or transaction costs and without credit registration. Current customers include Kwik Fit, EP, La Souris, Matt sleeps, Dekbed-Discounter. Through their partnership with WorldLine, in3 will provide them with a technology stack that will allow both online and offline merchants, who are part of the Worldline network, to offer BNPL payment services to its customers without additional integrations.
The BNPL payment in the Netherlands is expected to grow by 74.8% in 2022 reaching USD 7.6 billion. This growth has been spurred on businesses moving online and by the growth of ecommerce, more generally. The pandemic certainly helped propel the move to online. Looking ahead, the BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 32.8% over the next 6 years. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from USD 4.3 billion in 2021 to reach USD 41.7 billion million in 2028.
To support the company’s growth, In3 has secured a USD 11.1 million funding round from Finch Capital. The capital will be used to further build out the technology platform and continuously invest in improved customer satisfaction through strategic hiring across the entire team.
