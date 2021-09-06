ICICI Bank's 'iMobile' app, transforms into 'iMobile Pay'

ICICI Bank announced that it has enabled its savings account customers to pay and manage dues of credit cards of any bank using the Bank’s mobile application ‘iMobile Pay’. The customers can add credit cards of any bank to the app and thereafter pay and manage their dues from the same app. It offers improved convenience to customers, who typically use multiple credit cards, by providing them with a one solution for managing all their cards in a safe and secure manner.
The new feature also eliminates visiting numerous websites by customers to manage or pay dues of multiple cards. Additionally, customers can set bill payment reminders, view the payment history of all cards, share payment confirmation through WhatsApp, and manage and change due dates as per the billing cycle of their cards.
Customers must follow these steps to take advantage of the product: login to iMobile Pay and select ‘Cards and Forex’ section, go to ‘Other Bank Credit Card’, tap on ‘Add a card' and enter the required details, authenticate the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and card will be added instantly. Once the card is added, it can be viewed and managed under the Other Bank Credit Card tab.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions