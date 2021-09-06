|
ICICI Bank's 'iMobile' app, transforms into 'iMobile Pay'

India-based ICICI Bank has transformed the app, formerly known as ‘iMobile’, into ‘iMobile Pay’, to offer payments and banking services to customers of any bank.

ICICI Bank announced that it has enabled its savings account customers to pay and manage dues of credit cards of any bank using the Bank’s mobile application ‘iMobile Pay’. The customers can add credit cards of any bank to the app and thereafter pay and manage their dues from the same app. It offers improved convenience to customers, who typically use multiple credit cards, by providing them with a one solution for managing all their cards in a safe and secure manner.

The new feature also eliminates visiting numerous websites by customers to manage or pay dues of multiple cards. Additionally, customers can set bill payment reminders, view the payment history of all cards, share payment confirmation through WhatsApp, and manage and change due dates as per the billing cycle of their cards.

Customers must follow these steps to take advantage of the product: login to iMobile Pay and select ‘Cards and Forex’ section, go to ‘Other Bank Credit Card’, tap on ‘Add a card' and enter the required details, authenticate the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and card will be added instantly. Once the card is added, it can be viewed and managed under the Other Bank Credit Card tab.


