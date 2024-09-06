IATA, Outpayce support airlines in accepting A2A payments

Considering the current environment, where many markets have adjusted their regulations to allow merchants to accept payment from consumers leveraging direct, A2A transfers, airlines started to increasingly use this payment method to meet the needs of their customers and minimise the overall cost of transactions. The collaboration between IATA and Outpayce is set to enable airlines to accept payments conducted with IATA Pay via Outpayce’s Xchange Payments Platform (XPP).
