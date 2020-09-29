|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Huawei, Sunline launch contactless Digital Loan One Box solution

Tuesday 29 September 2020 13:48 CET | News

Sunline and Huawei have jointly released the Digital Loan One Box solution – a global contactless solution for financial services – at HUAWEI CONNECT 2020.

According to the press release, the solution will be rolled out across countries and regions, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East, LATAM, and Africa, where financial inclusiveness is urgently necessary. Digital Loan One Box adopts an open strategy, allowing financial institutions to launch a wide range of contactless services, such as online loan product campaign, customer E-KYC, risk assessment, fund disbursement, and post-loan processing. 

Moreover, as the cornerstones of national economies, financial institutions need contactless, digital, and online financial services, especially in the current situation. Contactless finance refers to services where customers and banks do not need to interact face-to-face. Via omnichannels, it supports plug-in-based services, built-in businesses, and out-of-the-box features.

Furthermore, the Digital Loan One Box Solution supports rapid, dynamic horiontal scaling on both the business and system demands. It also provides DevOps continuous delivery assembly line to meet the increasingly agile development requirements of financial institutions. 

Overall, the Digital Loan One Box delivers performance in the following areas:

  • real-time remote account opening and biometric identity authentication via multiple approaches (MFA);

  • quick online loan origination, approval, and fund disbursement (three-minute application, one-second loan approval, and zero manual intervention);

  • real-time formulation of promotions and marketing campaign;

  • flexible post-loan processing, immediate loan extension evaluation;

  • real-time account information update and non-stop services;

  • quick access for ecosystem partners via standard open APIs.


More: Link


