News

HSBC integrates Omni Collect solution with eZPay

Monday 25 January 2021 15:45 CET | News

HSBC has announced the integration of its payments and collections solution, Omni Collect, into Zuellig Pharma Thailand's digital platform, eZPay.

The platform offers customers multiple online payment options and the ability to generate invoices automatically.

With the integration of Omni Collect into eZPay, Zuellig Pharma Thailand's customers have more payment options beyond cash, cheque, and bank transfer. Their multiple online payment options include credit cards, e-wallets, real-time payments, and QR PromptPay.

HSBC Omni Collect is available in nine markets across Asia-Pacific – Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – with each market offering different capabilities.


