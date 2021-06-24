|
Homebase selects Checkout.com as its online payments provider

Thursday 24 June 2021 14:40 CET | News

Homebase, a UK-based home and garden improvement retailer, has selected Checkout.com as its online payments provider.

Homebase, which is now live on the Checkout.com platform, selected the provider as part of its ongoing strategy for boosting the shopping experience for customers. Homebase offers over 35,000 products for the home and garden, with a range of delivery options and one-hour click and collect across its 150 stores throughout the UK and Ireland.

Thanks to the capabilities of the Checkout.com cloud payments platform, Homebase will now be able to accept a wide range of payment methods, including PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Furthermore, Checkout.com’s proprietary technology also offers a data and reporting suite.


