News

Hokodo raises USD 12.5 mln in Series A funding round

Friday 11 June 2021 14:58 CET | News

Hokodo, a UK-based fintech, has announced that it has raised USD 12.5 million in a Series A funding round.

The funding round was led by Mosaic Ventures, with participation from Notion Capital and several angel investors, including Taavet Hinrikus, founder of TransferWise (now Wise), Thijn Lamers, former EVP, Global Sales of Adyen, Max Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective and founder of Lazada and Rich Laxer, ex-Chairman and CEO of GE Capital. Hokodo’s earliest investor, Anthemis, has also joined the round.

The new funds will be used to further invest in Hokodo’s proprietary technology and scale the solution across Europe, making it available to the of businesses that are currently unable to extend or access credit terms when trading online.

Hokodo provides B2B merchants with real-time trade credit solutions. With Hokodo, merchants can offer instant payment terms to their customers through a B2C-like Buy Now, Pay Later checkout experience. The company’s solution integrates via APIs into existing ecommerce platforms and marketplaces. Behind the scenes, Hokodo automates the whole order-to-cash cycle, from credit checks to collections and working capital finance, while protecting merchants against non-payments.


Keywords:
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





