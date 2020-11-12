|
Hiveage launches the Paylinks payments acceptance app

Thursday 12 November 2020

US-based online invoicing software provider Hiveage has announced the launch of Paylinks, a mobile app that assist small businesses with selling products and services without the need for dedicated ecommerce or POS systems.

Paylinks generates web links and QR codes, which can be shared with customers via social media, messaging apps, SMS, or email. The customer can then follow the link or scan the QR code to visit a custom-generated online checkout page, where they can make the payment using PayPal or Stripe.

Paylinks is intended as a way for businesses to accept small payments in person or online, without the need for ecommerce systems, special devices like card readers or processes that involve invoices.

The app is available on iOS and Android.


Keywords: Hiveage, US, product launch, Paylinks, mobile app, payments acceptance, ecommerce, QR, PayPal, Stripe, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
