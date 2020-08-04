Sections
News

hey secures growth investment led by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities

Tuesday 4 August 2020 13:31 CET | News

Japan-based payments and ecommerce platform hey has announced it secured a Series E investment led by Bain Capital Tech Opportunities.

According to the press release, the funding round, along with Bain Capital’s global expertise with integrated software and payments, will enable hey to accelerate growth and serve the large and growing number of businesses in Japan who are looking to establish an online retail presence and accept cashless payments in stores.  

Moreover, in conjunction with the new investment round, hey also announced that it has acquired Coubic, an emerging consumer-facing reservations platform that will help hey further scale and diversify into adjacent categories. Financial terms of both private investments were not disclosed. 

Formed in 2018 by the merger of mobile point-of-sale terminal business Coiney and ecommerce platform Stores.jp, hey provides end-to-end support for businesses as they create and maintain personalised virtual storefronts and accept in-person payments. 

Overall, the platform plays an important role allowing merchants in Japan to engage and transact with current and prospective consumers at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives in the market. 

