Heslo Pay now allows shoppers to link their payment information with their biometrics

Thursday 13 May 2021 14:58 CET | News

Heslo has announced the addition of a new solution to Heslo Pay that allows shoppers to link their payment and shipping information with their biometrics.

The solution enables customers to pay with one click once they have verified their identity with face or fingerprint recognition. Heslo aims to remove as much friction from the checkout experience as possible to prevent shopping cart abandonment and improve conversion rates for digital retailers. Heslo Pay is currently compatible with the Shopify, Ecwid, and BigCommerce platforms.

Furthermore, the company has also released a new Heslo Login solution built for enterprise authentication. The solution can be integrated into websites, applications, or other services to enable passwordless authentication for customers and employees. Heslo Login is built to the FIDO standard and leverages a FIDO-certified digital trust server.


Keywords: biometrics, biometric authentication, ecommerce, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
