Hay launches its cloud native microservice

Wednesday 14 July 2021 12:02 CET | News

Hay, an Australia-based fintech, has launched its ‘Hay-as-a-Service’ (HaaS) solution with the support of the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform.

Hay-as-a-Service is designed to provide fast, secure, and customisable financial services processing for financial and non-financial businesses. It offers one API frontend for individual companies to improve their customer experience, the company states.

As a microservice, cloud native offering it includes a range of configurable and flexible microservices modules, such as accounts and core banking, payment processing and management, financial crime, data analytics and insights, card services including ApplePay, GooglePay and other digital wallets, loyalty and rewards, and onboarding new customers.


Keywords: fintech, product launch, cloud, financial services, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online Payments
Countries: Australia
