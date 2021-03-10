|
Handpoint, MagicCube partner to deliver softPOS solution

Wednesday 10 March 2021 14:54 CET | News

Iceland-based integrated payments and next-generation POS provider Handpoint has announced a partnership with MagicCube, a US-based provider of Software Defined Trust solutions, to embed the softPOS i-Accept product into Handpoint’s platform.

The partnership aims to offer a unified user experience across softPOS, mPOS, and smartPOS, with the integration of MagicCube’s softPOS solution developing Handpoint’s software terminal into a software-only solution to accept contactless and PIN payments.

Handpoint’s software terminal was built to support softPOS, allowing the app for mPOS and smartPOS to accept contactless transactions directly on a smart device. ISV partners of multi-vertical or vertical-specific POS systems can incorporate softPOS into their POS solutions.


