Gr4vy partners with Banked and GoCardless to streamline ecommerce payments

Wednesday 8 September 2021 15:24 CET | News

US-based cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has announced two new partnerships with real-time payments network Banked and UK-based fintech GoCardless, focused on A2A payments. 

The partnership between Gr4vy and GoCardless allows merchants’ customers to take advantage of worldwide payments directly from a bank account, whether they chose to use open banking for one-off payments or methods such as ACH Debit in the US, Direct Debit in the UK, and SEPA for the rest of Europe for recurring transactions. The addition of GoCardless, which processes over USD 20 billion in payments annually, gives merchants access to a trusted provider when it comes to account-to-account payments.

Merchants utilising Gr4vy's platform can now offer UK and European customers the option to select Pay by Bank as a payment method. Banked lets consumers securely checkout of an ecommerce basket with their mobile banking app, removing the need for cards or clunky registration processes. 

Banked also integrates with billing and invoicing platforms to allow consumers to instantly pay using QR codes and dynamic payment links. Banked supports bank providers within the UK and Europe, and the integration into Gr4vy’s platform allows merchants to take advantage of open banking technology.

