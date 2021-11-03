|
News

Gr4vy and Akoova augment merchants with payment optionality

Wednesday 3 November 2021 15:26 CET | News

US-based payment service provider Gr4vy has launched a new Magento extension and partnered with UK-based hosting provider Akoova to offer merchants more payment options.

Merchants utilising Adobe Commerce, powered by Magento, can now install the extension with little implementation time and gain access to Gr4vy's cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP). Gr4vy's Magento extension platform allows merchants to easily add new payment methods and providers, and build custom payment workflows that enhance customers' checkout experience, all from within Magento.

In addition, Gr4vy has partnered with Akoova, a Magento hosting provider, to be the first to bring Gr4vy’s Magento extension to market. Gr4vy chose Akoova due to its knowledge and expertise of Magento, along with its K-Hosting platform to ensure client scalability and stability. 

As Akoova’s clients expand their international presence, selling either cross border or with localised sites, their payment infrastructure could need changes. These merchants may need to add additional payment gateways or the payment methods their consumers demand in multiple countries.


