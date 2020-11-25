Google Pay's old apps and website to lose payment features in the US in January 2021

According to The Verge, a Google support document showed that the old apps will soon no longer be able to send or receive payments or withdraw money in the US. Meanwhile, a notice on the Google Pay website stated that the feature it’s losing the ability to send and receive peer-to-peer payments. Additionally, Google is introducing a 1.5% fee when consumers transfer money out of Google Pay using a debit card.
Furthermore, the changes follow the service’s massive relaunch in the US, which includes a new app and new features such as a option of automatically scanning the Gmail inbox and Google Photos account for receipts to import. The new service is set to expand further in 2021, when Google plans to partner with banks and offer full checking and savings accounts within Google Pay.
Although the company's peer-to-peer payment features are disappearing in the US, Google has confirmed that Google Pay’s web interface will remain. However, in the future, the solution will be mainly focused on managing payment methods, subscriptions, and account settings, The Verge reported.
